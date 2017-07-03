25°
Two taken to hospital after Gracemere car crash

Michelle Gately
| 3rd Jul 2017 11:45 AM
Queensland Fire and Rescue. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. FILE PHOTO. Alistair Brightman

12.13PM: TWO people were taken to hospital following a crash on Laurie St, Gracemere this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson could not give any further detail on the injuries, but both patients were stable when taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

11.45AM: EMERGENCY services are assessing patients after a crash at Gracemere this morning.

It's understood the two vehicle crash was partly blocking the road, so motorists are advised to take care.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were on scene to assess patients.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
