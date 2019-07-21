Menu
Two elderly people are believed to be injured following a two-car crash at the intersection of Yaamba and Meldrum Rd.
Two taken to hospital following Yaamba Rd crash

Maddelin McCosker
21st Jul 2019 1:59 PM
3.30PM: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday afternoon following a two car crash in Glendale.

The two cars collided at the intersection of Yaamba and Meldrum Roads shortly before 2pm.

Paramedics assessed and treat two patients at the scene.

The driver of one of the cars was treated for head and chest injured and a second person was treated for minor injuries.

Both were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

2PM: EMERGENCY services have freed a patient who was encapsulated in a car following a two car crash in Glendale this afternoon.

Five people in total were involved in the crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Meldrun Rd shortly before 2pm.

The patient has been removed from the car and both cars have been removed from the road way.

One patient is believed to be bleeding from a head wound.

1.50PM: TWO elderly patients have reportedly sustained head injuries and three others are walking around following a two car collision in Glendale.

Paramedics have been called to the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Meldrun Rd where one person is still encapsulated in one of the cars.

The cars collided at 1.40pm, leaving two elderly patients with possible head injured.

One of those patients reported they are bleeding from a head wound.

Three other people from the second car are said to be walking and talking at the scene.

More to follow.

