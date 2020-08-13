Two TCC schoolboys league teams in action tonight

Jack Wakeman will be a key figure for The Cathedral College 3 in their Open B schoolboys rugby league clash with North Rockhampton High tonight.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers Toby and Hagan Gale will lead the charge for The Cathedral College 3 in their clash with North Rockhampton High tonight.

The Open B teams will meet in Round 3 of the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition at 6pm at Browne Park.

The game will be livestreamed on this website, along with the Open A game between TCC2 and Rockhampton High at 7.30pm.

This will be just the second game for TCC3 after their Round 2 fixture was washed out last week and not yet rescheduled.

They had a close win over St Brendan’s College Green in their opening game, and co-coach Paul Dever expects another tight contest tonight.

“North Rocky will be tough. They have won both their games and are probably the competition favourites,” he said.

“We’ve just got to stick with them and play the full 50 minutes.

“We’ve got some pretty clever halves in Jack Wakeman and Jackson Tews and a hard-working forward pack, which includes talented brothers Toby and Hagan Gale.

“Second rower Heetae Lim will be playing his first game tonight and we’re expecting he’ll be raring to go.”

Rockhampton High will also be looking for a full 50-minute performance when they tackle TCC2 in the Open A division.

Minor premiers in Open B last year, they opened their 2020 campaign with an eight-point loss to Yeppoon.

Rockhampton High’s rugby league co-ordinator Robert Brodie said the school had not played in the top division for a number of years.

They put in a solid show in their opening game after limited preparations due to COVID-19.

“Given we had no trial games and only three training sessions before we kicked off, coach Graeme White was pretty happy,” he said.

“We played strongly and the boys didn’t drop their heads

“We had a number of injuries during the game so a lot of players were thrown into positions they weren’t used to playing but they stuck in played right to the end.”

Rockhampton High would be looking for big games from co-captains Taine Tamanui (hooker) and Maurice Webber (halfback) and their lightning quick fullback Tyresse Johnson.

Brodie said he was not sure what to expect from TCC2 tonight, given their school’s top-tier players are committed to the Aaron Payne Cup.

“I know they will still be a pretty tough outfit to beat,” he said.

“Graeme would be keen for another consistent performance and will be looking for a team effort rather than lots of individual efforts.”

