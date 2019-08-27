Two teens charged after fleeing police in stolen car

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with stealing and unlawful driving after the stolen vehicle they were travelling in crashed and rolled at Annerley late on Sunday night.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

Police alleged the car, which had been stolen from Raceview earlier on Sunday, was driven at speed by the 17-year-old through the area after being followed by police.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

Six people were injured in the incident on Ipswich Rd, including two motorists who's car was hit from behind by the speeding black Holden Cruze.

A teen has been arrested for allegedly rolling a stolen car into a power pole at Annerley in Brisbane's south on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

All the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the driver, the 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and boy, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the stationary vehicle were also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.