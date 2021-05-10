Two teens charged over Saturday’s liquor store incident

Two children will face the Children’s Magistrates Court this morning, May 10, following an incident at a liquor shop on Saturday.

Police tracked a group of three people after they reportedly stole alcohol from a shop.

Police yesterday afternoon indicated one will be charged with robbery and another will be charged with armed robbery.

The youths were apprehended at a private residence some hours after the alleged theft.

On Friday, in an unrelated incident, an individual reportedly threatened staff at the Victoria Tavern with a needle, and took off on a pushbike.

He evaded the police from North to South Rockhampton and back again, on a pushbike, over the railway bridge.

No arrests were made; the Friday case in ongoing as of yesterday afternoon.