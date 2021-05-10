Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Legalities of tying the knot.
Legalities of tying the knot.
News

Two teens charged over Saturday’s liquor store incident

JANN HOULEY
10th May 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two children will face the Children’s Magistrates Court this morning, May 10, following an incident at a liquor shop on Saturday.

Police tracked a group of three people after they reportedly stole alcohol from a shop.

Police yesterday afternoon indicated one will be charged with robbery and another will be charged with armed robbery.

The youths were apprehended at a private residence some hours after the alleged theft.

On Friday, in an unrelated incident, an individual reportedly threatened staff at the Victoria Tavern with a needle, and took off on a pushbike.

He evaded the police from North to South Rockhampton and back again, on a pushbike, over the railway bridge.

No arrests were made; the Friday case in ongoing as of yesterday afternoon.

qps stolen liquor syringe threat tmbcourt tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoners receive snail mail dated back to December

        Premium Content Prisoners receive snail mail dated back to December

        Crime People being held in Queensland correctional centres while accused of crimes and who had not received legal documents in the snail mail in recent months have seen a...

        Ag technology a ‘real gamechanger’ for Roma producer

        Premium Content Ag technology a ‘real gamechanger’ for Roma producer

        Rural ‘At the end of the day, to make your operation profitable, whatever you adopt, it...

        CQU, AgForce looking for new research partners for Belmont

        Premium Content CQU, AgForce looking for new research partners for Belmont

        News Changes to the agriculture industry have led a Central Queensland partnership to...

        Yeppoon businesswoman pleads guilty to drugs charges

        Premium Content Yeppoon businesswoman pleads guilty to drugs charges

        Crime She was caught with methamphetamine and also pleaded guilty to a cannabis supply...