Two teens charged with Kershaw Gardens robbery

Rockhampton police have charged two people during their investigations into an alleged robbery.

On February 3 at 11pm, officers attended to a stealing complaint in Kershaw Gardens where two people allegedly had personal property stolen.

No one was injured during the incident, but police charged a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old with two charges each of robbery.

The 16 year old has been given police bail and will appear before the Rockhampton Children’s Court next month, while the 15-year-old will appear in court on Friday.