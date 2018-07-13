Two teens involved in car roll over on CQ road

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a car crash on a busy Central Queensland highway earlier this afternoon after a car rolled over.

Initial reports indicated two female teenagers were involved in a single vehicle roll-over on Moura-Baralaba Rd between Baralaba and Banana around 1.20pm.

All people involved are reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around by the time paramedics arrived on scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson advised one teen suffered an arm injury and the other suffered abrasions with spinal precautions.

They were both transported to Moura Hospital in a stable condition.