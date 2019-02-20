Two trade union leaders bring their election message to CQ

AS THE federal election draws closer ACTU secretary Sally McManus will be touring regional Queensland and meeting with union members in large town hall-style meetings to discuss plans to win better workers' rights, to deliver fair pay rises and make jobs more secure.

Ms McManus will be in Rockhampton tonight with Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Ros McLennan to talk about changing the government. "Capricornia is one of the most marginal seats in the country and will help decide who forms the next government and local workers have been campaigning since last year for better workers' rights,” she said. "People in Rockhampton and Central Queensland need a pay rise.

"Their pay hasn't gone up in at least five years and they are struggling to meet the cost of living - there's no excuse for this when at the big end of town profits are on the rise.

"They need good, secure jobs but the Morrison Government and big business are standing in the way of this.

"People in Capricornia are ready to take action to change the government and win fair pay rises and more secure jobs.

"Locals have been out in their community spreading this message.

"Wherever I go in Australia, I hear the same story - we are ready for change and here in Capricornia people are willing to take action to make change.

"They know big business has too much power, and they know that when working people join we are mighty and unbreakable.

"Anyone who wants to live in a better, fairer country, who wants more secure jobs and fairer pay rises should attend these events and join the movement for change.”

If you go

What: Election year kick-off event in Capricornia with Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus and QCU general secretary Ros McLennan

Where: Rockhampton Jockey Club, Reaney St, Callaghan Park Racecourse, Rockhampton

When: Today, 6pm