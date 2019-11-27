Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers are continuing their snap trackwork raids around the state. Picture: Darren England
Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers are continuing their snap trackwork raids around the state. Picture: Darren England
Horses

Two trainers stood down in testing blitz

by Mark Oberhardt
27th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Toowoomba trainers have been stood down after a drug and alcohol screening operation by Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers at morning track work.

About a dozen work riders, jockeys and trainers have been stood down or suspended around the state following snap raids by integrity officers in recent months.

In Toowoomba, the two trainers were stood down after screening positive in preliminary testing for prohibited substances.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

A QRIC spokesperson said one trainer made admissions to drug use, while another trainer screened positive to benzodiazepines and when breath-tested returned an alcohol reading in excess of the permitted .02 threshold.

Both were stood down pending confirmatory analysis.

It is policy not to name those stood down until the positives are confirmed by a second test and those involved front stewards.

Integrity officers have also conducted a sampling operation at Ipswich after receiving information a rider had allegedly avoided testing last week.

One work rider screened positive to methamphetamine and amphetamine and a second rider tested last week screened positive to tetrahydrocannabinol.

Both were stood down until the results of a second test are known.

More Stories

horse racing horses queensland racing integrity commission
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘To be commended’: Brave bystander ends carjacking spree

        premium_icon ‘To be commended’: Brave bystander ends carjacking spree

        News The alleged faced court today on bag of charges.

        Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        premium_icon Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        News Mines Minister Anthony Lynham speaks on plan to bring in industrial manslaughter...

        How you can help end party drug deaths

        premium_icon How you can help end party drug deaths

        News POLICE call for public information to help bust Toowoomba crime syndicates pushing...

        Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        premium_icon Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        News The patient was transported in the early hours of this morning.