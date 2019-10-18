Two transported to hospital in two separate CQ car accidents

Two cars crashed overnight in the Central Queensland region requiring emergency services to attend, with one resulting in a patient flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter were called a single-vehicle crash on the Dawson Highway at Banana just before 1am this morning.

A male in his 40s’ was treated for ankle injuries and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The second was a car that slid into a ditch on Tanby Road yesterday evening.

At 6.27pm, Queensland ambulance service came to the aid of a female in her 30s who was treated for a back injury.

The woman was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition after the accident.