Two transported to hospital in two separate CQ car accidents
Two cars crashed overnight in the Central Queensland region requiring emergency services to attend, with one resulting in a patient flown to Rockhampton Hospital.
Paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter were called a single-vehicle crash on the Dawson Highway at Banana just before 1am this morning.
A male in his 40s’ was treated for ankle injuries and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
The second was a car that slid into a ditch on Tanby Road yesterday evening.
At 6.27pm, Queensland ambulance service came to the aid of a female in her 30s who was treated for a back injury.
The woman was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition after the accident.