Lane closed after two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 4:43 AM
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks south of Grafton overnight.

At about 2am two trucks were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway southbound just south of Falconers Lane at Dirty Creek, about 42km south of Grafton and 46km north of Coffs Harbour.

At 6am this morning one of two southbound lanes remained closed as RMS, emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck attend to salvage the scene.

Motorists are advised that the highway remains open, however to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

More details to come.

dirty creek editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

