Two truck crash blocks Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
14th Jun 2021 3:36 PM
UPDATE 4.50PM: The Bruce Highway remains blocked in both directions after a two truck crash.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed both lanes were blocked just north of the Waverley Creek rest area, with no indication of when the road would reopen.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports two trucks have collided on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews as well as Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and a Marlborough SES crew are responding to the scene at St Lawrence, north of the Waverley Creek rest area.

The incident occurred just after 3pm and the first crew on scene reported one semi had jack-knifed in the middle of the road.

Paramedics are at the scene and there are no reports of major injuries.

Motorists should expect delays.

