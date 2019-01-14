Two-vehicle crash blocks busy road, child being treated

2.30PM: A FEMALE in her 30s and a male child, believed to be six, are being treated by paramedics following a two vehicle crash this afternoon in Frenchville.

The female is believed to be suffering from back pain and the child does not appear to have any significant injuries.

2PM: TWO VEHICLES have been involved in a crash on Thozet Rd and Bloxsom St in Frenchville this afternoon.

It is understood traffic control is required as a vehicle is blocking Thozet Rd.

Two patients require treatment from paramedics.