Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Calliope
Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

Eilish Massie
Eilish Massie
4th May 2020 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
UPDATE 1.51pm:

A WOMAN in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Calliope earlier today. 

Emergency services were called to the intersection at the Bruce Hwy and Dawson Hwy at 12.36pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews arrived at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Dawson Hwy at 12.48pm.

All three patients were transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. 

 

EARLIER 1.15pm:

EMERGENCY services are currently assessing three people after a two-vehicle crash in Calliope earlier today. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two units are currently assessing a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man for injuries. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.05pm:

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews arrived at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Dawson Hwy at 12.48pm.

It is believed three people are involved in the crash.

More to come

 

 

