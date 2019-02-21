Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicle crash at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St, Rockhampton.
Two vehicle crash at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St, Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK210219acrash1
Breaking

Two vehicle crash lands an elderly woman in hospital

Aden Stokes
by
21st Feb 2019 3:06 PM

TWO vehicles that collided at an intersection in Rockhampton City earlier this afternoon have landed an elderly woman in Rockhampton Hospital.

At 2.45pm, Queensland Ambulance Service received a call saying two vehicles had crashed at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 70's was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, there was no information regarding her injuries.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    • 21st Feb 2019 4:06 PM
    Mine death: 'It's gutted them, devastated them'

    premium_icon Mine death: 'It's gutted them, devastated them'

    News 'You go to work to work, not to die.'

    Fried chicken surprise in boot discovered on roadside

    premium_icon Fried chicken surprise in boot discovered on roadside

    Crime Police's surprise discovery in boot of car on Capricorn Hwy

    • 21st Feb 2019 4:26 PM
    How can three minutes make a difference to students' lives?

    premium_icon How can three minutes make a difference to students' lives?

    News Year 10 students take part in C2C program

    • 21st Feb 2019 4:40 PM