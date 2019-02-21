Two vehicle crash lands an elderly woman in hospital

Two vehicle crash at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St, Rockhampton.

Two vehicle crash at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St, Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK210219acrash1

TWO vehicles that collided at an intersection in Rockhampton City earlier this afternoon have landed an elderly woman in Rockhampton Hospital.

At 2.45pm, Queensland Ambulance Service received a call saying two vehicles had crashed at the the intersection of Campbell St and Fitzroy St.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

2 car crash: 2 car crash

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 70's was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, there was no information regarding her injuries.