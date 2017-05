Police are on scene

8am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton.

The accident happened about 7.30am and the site is about 1km south of Oaky Cr near Bajool.

All people involved in the accident are out of the damaged vehicles.

They have been assessed by QAS and one person is being transported to Rockhampton Hospital for observation.

There are no indications the highway is blocked.

Tow trucks are on the way.