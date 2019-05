Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd.

TWO vehicles have been involved in an accident on the corner of Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4pm, and are still on the scene.

An east-bound lane is blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said initial reports suggested there were four occupants in the vehicles.

More to come.