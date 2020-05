A fire truck responding to a two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon.

A fire truck responding to a two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon.

EMERGENCY services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon this morning.

At 8.50am, one fire crew responded to the crash at the interstation of Arthur and John St.

Police also attended the crash; paramedics were not required.

A QFES spokeswoman said there were no injuries or entrapments.

Vehicle were removed from the roadway and the scene was made safe by about 10am.