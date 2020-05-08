Two vehicles collide at North Rocky intersection

CRASH: Two vehicles collided in Norman Gardens this evening.

MULTIPLE police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene of two vehicle crash in Norman Gardens on Friday evening.

The incident, which occurred in the middle of the Moores Creek Rd and High St intersection, was reported to authorities at 6.42pm.

The damaged vehicles partially blocked the south bound lane.

Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services made the scene safe and the road was cleared just after 7.10pm.