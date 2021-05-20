Two vehicles collide at North Rocky intersection

UPDATE, 7.20PM: An intersection in North Rockhampton has been cleared after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Berserker Street and Elphinstone Street, Berserker, at 6.45pm.

Initial reports indicated all persons were out of their vehicles with no injuries reported.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

A tow truck removed one of the vehicles that was blocking the roadway.