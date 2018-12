A Queensland Police spokesman said two vehicles had collided with a fence in North Rockhampton this morning.

TWO vehicles have collided into a fence in North Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred around 7am on Glenmore Rd.

He said there were no injuries as a result.

Emergency Service personnel and bystanders both helped to push a sedan out from where it crashed.