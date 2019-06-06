Two vehicles crash and one rollover across CQ

Queensland Ambulance Service respond to incidents of regional roads.

ONE patient was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in Coppabella this morning.

Paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Peak Downs Highway at 4.26am.

A patient was assessed on scene for minor injuries but wasn't taken to hospital.

Another minor incident which involved two vehicles occurred on the Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 12.40pm before the vehicles were removed from the road.

No one was taken to hospital.