CRASH REPORTED: A two vehicle crash has occurred in front of the Gracemere Hotel. Google Maps

Two vehicles have collided in front of the Gracemere Hotel on the Old Capricorn Highway.

Police confirmed that the accident happened at 7.20PM tonight involving two vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed the accident involved a 4WD colliding with a normal vehicle.

They said one person was injured as a consequence of the crash, suffering hip pain and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to follow tomorrow.