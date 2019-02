Two vehicles are involved in a traffic crash off Yeppoon Rd at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.

Two vehicles are involved in a traffic crash off Yeppoon Rd at the Old Byfield Rd intersection. Contributed ROK02118genericambo2

A two vehicle traffic crash off Yeppoon Rd tonight has resulted in a person being transported to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received a call just after 7pm reporting two vehicles involved in a traffic crash off Yeppoon Rd at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.

One person involved in the incident was reported to have a fractured leg and is currently being transported to hospital.