Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Gunman on the run after women, baby escape shooting

by Campbell Gellie
16th May 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two women and a 10-month-old baby have survived a drive-by shooting in Sydney's west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Dunmore St about 8.35pm after reports shots were fired into the front window, lounge room and bedroom.

Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne
Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne


Two women, a 23-year-old and 39-year-old, and a 10-month-old boy who live at the home were uninjured.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers established a crime scene at the home and are yet to arrest anyone.

Detectives will forensically examine a number of projectiles found outside the home.

The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne
The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Politics Former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke has died peacefully in his sleep this evening, with wife Blanche d’Alpuget at his side.

    Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    premium_icon Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    Politics Emergency meeting as MPs report abuse, fears