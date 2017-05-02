Two women charged over courthouse incident

4.20pm: TWO WOMEN have been charged after an incident at the Rockhampton courthouse this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two women aged 34 and 35 have been charged with public nuisance and are due to appear in court on May 25.

1pm: POLICE were called to the Rockhampton courthouse this morning after an argument broke out between two parties who were attending Children's Court matters.

The argument broke out about 9.15am involving the parents of juveniles that were set to appear in court.

A security officer and one of the duty lawyers approached the parties and the security officer asked the group to separate and be quiet.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford then exited the court room and approached the parties, ordering one group to move the other side of the waiting area.

The other party continued to yell abuse and Sgt Stafford called for a police unit to attend the court house in relation to public nuisance offences.