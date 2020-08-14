Two women charged over fatal homebirth that killed mum

Two women have been charged over an allegedly botched home birth where the mother died of blood loss.

Two women have been charged with negligent homicide over the death of a woman during an allegedly botched home birth in Melbourne in 2012.

A Preston woman, 59, and a 42-year-old woman from Mullumbimby in NSW have been charged with negligent manslaughter over the death of Caroline Lovell in January 2012.

The 36-year-old Watsonia woman died in the Austin Hospital from massive blood loss after the birth.

The mother delivered a healthy baby girl before she died, an inquest found.

Both women will face Melbourne Magistrates Court next week.

