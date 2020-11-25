Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service are transporting two patients to the Capricorn Coast Hospital. Picture: Heidi Petith
TRAFFIC CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service are transporting two patients to the Capricorn Coast Hospital. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Two women hospitalised after crash on Capricorn Coast

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 6:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWO vehicle collision in Adelaide Park, west of Yeppoon, has resulted in two motorists being taken to hospital.

The crash on Preston Rd was reported to authorities at 5.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The two vehicles involved were reportedly “well off the road” and the drivers were able to free themselves.

QFES confirmed that both crash victims were being transported to the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

QAS were unable to confirm the nature of their injuries.

adelaide park tmbemergency two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Premium Content Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Crime Police found a glass pipe in his pocket during a pat down search.

        FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Pets & Animals The mum and her three daughters will have their display open to the public next...

        Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Premium Content Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Community “I think everyone has just got to jump on board and do their part to help.”

        Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Premium Content Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Rural The cattle website has been named a finalist in the Queensland Community...