Two women hospitalised after crash on Capricorn Coast

TRAFFIC CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service are transporting two patients to the Capricorn Coast Hospital. Picture: Heidi Petith

A TWO vehicle collision in Adelaide Park, west of Yeppoon, has resulted in two motorists being taken to hospital.

The crash on Preston Rd was reported to authorities at 5.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The two vehicles involved were reportedly “well off the road” and the drivers were able to free themselves.

QFES confirmed that both crash victims were being transported to the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

QAS were unable to confirm the nature of their injuries.