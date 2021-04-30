Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

Aden Stokes
30th Apr 2021 11:05 AM
Two women have been taken to hospital after three vehicles collided “nose to tail” in South Rockhampton on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of the three-vehicle crash on Gladstone Road, Allenstown, about 10.20am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported two women to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions, including a woman believed to be in her 60s with neck pain.

Paramedics also assessed two children on scene who were uninjured.

The vehicles have been removed from the road.

