Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky
Two women have been taken to hospital after three vehicles collided “nose to tail” in South Rockhampton on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of the three-vehicle crash on Gladstone Road, Allenstown, about 10.20am.
Queensland Ambulance Service transported two women to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions, including a woman believed to be in her 60s with neck pain.
Paramedics also assessed two children on scene who were uninjured.
The vehicles have been removed from the road.