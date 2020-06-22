Menu
fire pit in a garden
Two women suffer burns in Gracemere overnight

Jack Evans
22nd Jun 2020 7:11 AM
Two women in their 20s have suffered leg burns at a private address last night in Gracemere last night.

A Queensland Ambulance statement said the pair were taken to Rockhampton in a stable condition just before 8.40pm last night.

They both suffered superficial leg burns.

It the two burn victims mark the third burns incident in Central Queensland over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a Clermont woman in her 40s was taken to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition after falling into a fire late that night.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

