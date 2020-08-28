Two-year ban from driving for repeat offender

Dean James Scott won’t be able to drive for the next two years.

DEAN James Scott was already a disqualified driver so when he got behind the wheel, he ran the gauntlet.

He lost and now he’ll pay a tough price.

Police caught the 30-year-old on the Scenic Hwy on May 14.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, Scott pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

The only thing worse than the $1000 fine he copped was the minimum two-year licence disqualification he was handed.

