RIDING HIGH: AJ Spoto is two years old and loves to scooter.
Health

Two-year-old can't stop scooting

2nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
AJ SPOTO is on the get go from the moment he wakes in the morning, until he exhausts himself at night.

AJ is just two years old and has no interest in iPads or being stuck in front of the TV all day. Instead, the co-ordination of this toddler rivals his older sister Layla, 4, and is quickly becoming a ramp regular at skate parks across the Sunshine Coast.

His co-ordination and independence has grown as he tries to rely less on his dad Anthony to help him along.

 

AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter.
"We as a family love an adventure and trying new things, seeing all the great places the Sunshine Coast has to offer and meeting new kids for AJ and Layla to have a ride with," Anthony said.

"Each skate park is unique so it really gets the kids out of their comfort zone and helps them adapt to different situations and test them mentally as well as physically."

Anthony is proud that AJ isn't afraid of hurtling down the ramps, or riding around with the big kids at the skate parks.

 

AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter. AJ and his family, (LtoR) Anthony, AJ, 2, Layla, 4, and Dianna Spoto.
Meaning in just a short while, AJ won't be far from doing more tricks with his favourite green scooter.

