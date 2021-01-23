Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
North Rockhampton Bowls Club, taken in October 2019, has been closed since September 2018.
North Rockhampton Bowls Club, taken in October 2019, has been closed since September 2018.
Property

Two year saga comes to an end for North Rocky Bowls Club

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A promising development has finally come out of the North Rockhampton Bowls Club saga with the Glenmore property now under contract.

The club closed in September 2018 after financial difficulties resulted in the committee having no other choice but to walk away.

The property then went on the market and an auction was held in February 2019 where vendor bids of $400,000, $700,000 and $900,000 were made but denied as they were below the asking price at the time.

North Rockhampton Bowls Club green in October 2019.
North Rockhampton Bowls Club green in October 2019.

The property was then listed for $1.2 million and reduced to $990,000 before the ANZ bank took possession of the property in June 2019.

In October 2020 it was then relisted for a remarkably low price of $400,000.

Over the years the club has been closed and in the bank’s possession, it has been subject to severe deterioration from the weather and rife vandalism.

North Rockhampton Bowls Club has fallen in severe disarray since it was closed more than two years ago.
North Rockhampton Bowls Club has fallen in severe disarray since it was closed more than two years ago.

The bowling greens are overgrown, the shade sails are torn and mangled, holes in the roof, windows smashed, cooper wire and air conditioners stolen and more.

The sale price for the contract under offer could not be reported.

anz bank north rockhampton bowls club tmbbusiness tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Altum, businesses form association to vouch for GKI resort

        Premium Content Altum, businesses form association to vouch for GKI resort

        Rural The group’s president called it ‘the last roll of the dice’ for the development.

        Big line-up: Racing and markets to light up Callaghan Park

        Premium Content Big line-up: Racing and markets to light up Callaghan Park

        Horses The ever-changing roles of racecourses to diversify and open other revenue streams...

        COVID redundancy pushes Rocky woman to launch own business

        Premium Content COVID redundancy pushes Rocky woman to launch own business

        Money Fraction Finance helps people find loans without ruining their credit files.

        Meeting held about GKI feral goat problem

        Premium Content Meeting held about GKI feral goat problem

        Environment Stakeholders met for two hours to discuss what to do about the roaming goats.