Two year saga comes to an end for North Rocky Bowls Club

North Rockhampton Bowls Club, taken in October 2019, has been closed since September 2018.

A promising development has finally come out of the North Rockhampton Bowls Club saga with the Glenmore property now under contract.

The club closed in September 2018 after financial difficulties resulted in the committee having no other choice but to walk away.

The property then went on the market and an auction was held in February 2019 where vendor bids of $400,000, $700,000 and $900,000 were made but denied as they were below the asking price at the time.

The property was then listed for $1.2 million and reduced to $990,000 before the ANZ bank took possession of the property in June 2019.

In October 2020 it was then relisted for a remarkably low price of $400,000.

Over the years the club has been closed and in the bank’s possession, it has been subject to severe deterioration from the weather and rife vandalism.

North Rockhampton Bowls Club has fallen in severe disarray since it was closed more than two years ago.

The bowling greens are overgrown, the shade sails are torn and mangled, holes in the roof, windows smashed, cooper wire and air conditioners stolen and more.

The sale price for the contract under offer could not be reported.