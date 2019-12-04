Two year wait for $1b Bruce hwy meeting

EVERY jounce Shadow Minister for Transport Steve Minnikin felt on his drive down the Bruce Highway yesterday between Mackay and Rockhampton has strengthened his resolve to hold the Queensland Government to account over the road’s condition.

In the lead up to the 2017 election, Queensland Premier Annatasia Palaszczuk revealed her party’s signature road policy to create a Bruce Highway Trust, tasked with identifying the upgrades most important to Queenslanders, with more than $1 billion of funding delivered annually.

Two years on, and with the board members still yet to meet, Mr Minnikin is angry and demanding answers.

“If anyone needs a stark example why the board does need to meet to represent the needs of Central Queensland’s Bruce Highway segment, one only needs to drive from Mackay to Rockhampton,” Mr ­Minnikin said.

“I lost count of the number of sections where it had rough surface. Certain parts were absolutely inadequate.

“This is really our main economic artery from Coolangatta to Cooktown and certain parts of it are really, truly disgusting.”

QUESTIONS ASKED: Visiting Rockhampton, Shadow Minister for Transport Steve Minnikin is questioning by the Queensland Government's Bruce Highway Trust, hasn't held one meeting despite being promised more than two years ago.

While Mr Minnikin regarded the Bruce Highway Trust as a “fantastic idea”, and acknowledged funding was flowing towards Bruce Highway projects like the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, it was the lack of meetings after two years that was the problem.

He promised if the LNP won next year’s October election, it would ensure the board met regularly within the first couple of months after taking office.

There was another compelling reason for the board to meet according to the Shadow Transport Minister.

“$5 billion dollars needs to be spent right now just to get the existing state controlled road network up to speed,” he said.

“That figure is projected over the next four, five years to climb to $9 billion.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the Bruce Highway Trust, which locked in $1 billion a year to fund Bruce Highway upgrades and take the politics out of prioritising projects, had written support from the Federal LNP Government.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade.

“Our election commitment allocated funding to set up the trust in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Financial Years. That funding was also reflected in our 2018 budget papers,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“As far as I can tell, we’ve still got more than six months of the 19/20 year to run, so we’re definitely on track to meet that commitment.”

Mr O’Rourke said the $12.5 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program would support thousands of jobs well into the next decade.

“Almost 400 projects on the Bruce Highway have been completed under that program. There are another 22 upgrades currently in the design phase and a further 67 in planning,” he said.

He said businesses were opening up in the region on the back of jointly-funded road projects like the $157 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, the $75 million Capricorn Highway project and the billion dollar Rocky Ring road just around the corner.

