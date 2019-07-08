Two young men flown to hospital after truck roll on highway

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Allan Reinikka / File

TWO men have been taken to hospital after a B-Double truck rolled on the Bruce Highway last night.

At 12.57am, multiple Ambulance crews, including two rescue helicopters, responded to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway, near Spring Valley Rd.

Paramedics assessed and treated two men, both in their 20s.

One man sustained an abdominal injury and the second sustained a shoulder injury.

Both men were airlifted to hospital - one was flown to Rockhampton Hospital and the other was flown to Mackay Hospital.