RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Allan Reinikka / File
Two young men flown to hospital after truck roll on highway

Aden Stokes
by
8th Jul 2019 7:20 AM
TWO men have been taken to hospital after a B-Double truck rolled on the Bruce Highway last night.

At 12.57am, multiple Ambulance crews, including two rescue helicopters, responded to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway, near Spring Valley Rd.

Paramedics assessed and treated two men, both in their 20s.

One man sustained an abdominal injury and the second sustained a shoulder injury.

Both men were airlifted to hospital - one was flown to Rockhampton Hospital and the other was flown to Mackay Hospital.

