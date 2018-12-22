Tyler's determined fight: Mirani boy battles rare cancer

BRAVE BATTLE: Ronald McDonald House resident Pamela Pershouse at The Star Entertainment Group's charity buffet in Brisbane, along with her daughter Leah, 6, and son Tyler, 4, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

BRAVE BATTLE: Ronald McDonald House resident Pamela Pershouse at The Star Entertainment Group's charity buffet in Brisbane, along with her daughter Leah, 6, and son Tyler, 4, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Jared Vethaak

A DAY after celebrating his fourth birthday, Tyler Pershouse was confronted with an obstacle many go through life without having to face.

At their Mirani home, Tyler's ability to move continuously deteriorated, declining from being unable to bend his back before becoming incapable of walking, reverting to a crawl as his only means of movement through the exceeding discomfort.

Despite an initial misdiagnosis, he was eventually confirmed to have a rare strain of cancer known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a curable though detrimental tumour that has, at times, rendered him immobile.

The ordeal has had a significant impact on the family, however the energy displayed by the young boy has been a shining light around Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane.

Tyler's mum, Pamela, said the strength exhibited by her son and his six-year-old sister, Leah, was inspiring to behold and her experiences alongside the community at the foundation house had been overwhelming.

"They've been really strong, it's amazing how resilient children are," Ms Pershouse said.

"His sister, Leah, is six and she's just been amazing, it's been a rough journey for her having to change schools not knowing any children but it's taught her how to be accepting of other children.

"Prior to going through this I never thought I would need something like this (but) it's like a little community, we get together with the parents whose kids are sick as a shoulder to cry on - it's been amazing.

"It's not the kind of experience you want to go out and have but it has been an incredible, life-changing experience for us all."

Tyler and his family are one of 70 families who reside in the South Brisbane Ronald McDonald House, having relocated from their Mirani home for the four-year-old's treatment.

Now leading into Christmas - when Tyler will earn a respite from treatment with a brief return to Mirani - the realities and enormity of the family's predicament was a considerable challenge, however Ms Pershouse paid testament to the incredible support the foundation had provided.

On Wednesday night, The Star Entertainment Group brought festivities to the Ronald McDonald House residents, serving up a five-star buffet and handing out employee-donated toys, before delivering a $40,000 check to the charity.

Having resided at the house since early September, Ms Pershouse said without the relief they provided the financial strain would have made Tyler's treatment virtually impossible.

"I am so forever grateful for the way they have treated us and put us up," she said.

"It is such a great cause."