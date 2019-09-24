Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday.
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday. (Cha Keun-ho/Yonhap via AP)
Weather

Typhoon batters South Korea

24th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

A powerful typhoon has battered parts of South Korea, injuring dozens of people and knocking out power to about 27,000 houses.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said the typhoon also saw strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern cities and towns.

The storm did not make landfall on the peninsula as it moved northeast and weakened.

The ministry said one person was hurt seriously and 25 others had minor injuries.

The typhoon flooded streets, damaged houses and led to about 250 flight cancellations at 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries.

More Stories

Show More
climate change south korea typhoon typhoon tapah wild weather

Top Stories

    COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today

    News See the full list of court appearances in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court

    • 24th Sep 2019 8:49 AM
    MORNING REWIND: Ergon scammers prowling streets

    MORNING REWIND: Ergon scammers prowling streets

    News From scammers to fugitives and stolen turtles, catch up on our biggest stories...

    Resident voices his concerns for town’s water supply

    premium_icon Resident voices his concerns for town’s water supply

    News AS councillor Drew Wickerson appeals residents to voice their concerns on proposed...

    Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    premium_icon Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    Crime A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s...