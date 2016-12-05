37°
Typical introduction to summer

Matty Holdsworth | 5th Dec 2016 4:40 PM
THOSE after some relief from the weekend's heat will have to wait a while, with scorching conditions forecast.

Further inland it was even worse. Emerald reached 40 degrees as it did on the weekend in Alpha, Blackwater, Clermont and Springsure.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said the conditions would not ease until late Friday.

"Rockhampton will hit a top of 37 from today until Thursday, remain on 37 on Friday but with possible showers,” the spokesperson said.

"It should cool down a bit on the weekend, particularly for the Capricorn Coast; 31 degree averages for the weekend.

"There will be no respite for those out west though. It is looking like they are in for a really hot week.”

Showers are anticipated for Rockhampton and surrounds this weekend however.

Temperatures will cool overnight with Rockhampton expecting 21, the Central Highlands 22 and Biloela 18.

"The nights will be cool, but still pretty hot.

"It is pretty standard for this time of year. A typical introduction to summer, but we might see a little bit of rain come Christmas time.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

