UPDATE: Family issues heartfelt plea for Kevin to come home

Kevin Formosa (pictured) was last seen on July 10 leaving an address on Connors Road Paget about 2.30pm in a white Mazda BT-50 ute.

LATEST: Investigations are continuing over the whereabouts of missing man, Kevin Formosa, 47.

His family has issued a heartfelt plea to the Mackay man, pleading him to come home.

"Everyone is wanting you to come home," partner Nicky said, on behalf of his boys Jordan, Reily and Harry, and the rest of the family.

"Come home, please. For the kids sake, for everyone's sake."

Mr Formosa was last seen leaving an address on Connors Road in Paget in a white Mazda BT-50 ute about 2.30pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the search has widened to other areas of Central Queensland.

""Police have reason to believe he may be in Rockhampton," the spokesman said.

It's understood Mr Formosa's credit card was used at a service station in Rockhampton.

Police were continuing to conduct investigations.

"It's not considered suspicious but there are concerns for the person's welfare," Detective Inspector Nikki Colfs said.

She did not reveal any information on his medical condition.

Mr Formosa's described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165cm tall, with a proportionate build, grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve high visibility work shirt, long black cargo pants and black work boots.

INITIAL: THE director of a Paget business did not tell employees where he was going when he left his business on Monday afternoon and vanished.

Kevin Formosa (pictured) was last seen on July 10 leaving an address on Connors Road Paget about 2.30pm in a white Mazda BT-50 ute. Queensland Police Service

Kevin Formosa, 47, drove away from a business premises on Connors Rd, Paget, at 2.30pm on Monday in a white Mazda BT-50 ute and hasn't been seen since.

An employee said Mr Formosa did not say where he was going when he left the business.

But police are not treating the disappearance as suspicious.

Kevin Formosa was last seen leaving Paget about 2.30pm on Monday in a white Mazda BT-50 ute, similar to this one. Contributed

Police have called for help from the public to find Mr Formosa.

They said his family and friends were worried about his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and has not been in touch.

Police are still searching for Mr Formosa and a Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed he had not been found overnight.

Mr Formosa is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165cm tall, with a proportionate build, grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved high visibility work shirt, long black cargo pants and black work boots.

Queensland Police have been asked about any possible leads, whether the medical condition they referred to could be linked to Mr Formosa's disappearance, whether officers were actively searching a particular area and whether CCTV is being checked.