A Yeppoon man fronted court after slashing a woman’s car tyre. FILE PHOTO.
News

Tyre slasher wanted to ruin girls’ night

Darryn Nufer
16th Feb 2021 12:18 PM
A disgruntled Yeppoon man resorted to tyre slashing in a bid to ruin a girls’ night.

Reid Alexander Connor, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to wilful damage.

The court heard that the victim and Connor were known to each other through Connor’s ex-partner.

About 10.30pm on December 21, the victim was visiting a friend at an Adelaide Park Rd residence and had parked her car in the driveway.

Connor was staying in a caravan at the property, about 100m from where the car was parked.

Sometime between 10.30pm and 11.30pm, Connor approached the vehicle and slashed the front, right tyre, using a steak knife.

On January 25, Connor attended Yeppoon Police Station and took part in an interview.

He told police he was intoxicated on the night in question and he was also extremely upset.

Connor told police he slashed the tyre because he wanted to ruin the girls’ night.

The prosecution told the court that Connor was remorseful for his actions and was co-operative with police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale took into account that Connor, a disability support worker at age 44, had no criminal history.

She fined him $500 and ordered he pay the victim $272 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

reid alexander connor tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

