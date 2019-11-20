Tziporah Malkah’s amazing weight loss

Former model Tziporah Malkah says she's the happiest she's ever been since losing 50kg.

The former fiancée of billionaire James Packer told confidential that slimming down through hypnotherapy has boosted her confidence and self-esteem.

"I'm getting so much more attention from males and females, I'm getting hit on by everyone and I flirt with everyone too so it's great," she said.

"I am the happiest. I don't have millions of dollars anymore, I don't own anything anymore. I don't have the money I used to have but I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Former Australian model and actress Tziporah Malkah who used to be known as Kate Fischer poses for a portrait in Surry Hills, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

Malkah, previously known as Kate Fischer, sought the help of hypnotherapist Mark Stephens in her quest to lose weight last year.

She learned about "mindful eating" at his Little Forest Health Retreat on the NSW South Coast

"It becomes automatic, so it helps reprogram your mind and to think a different way about food, movement and yourself," Stephens said.

After shedding the kilos, Malkah underwent a tummy tuck.

"I had a tummy tuck just for the shape because I am older and had loose skin," she said.

"You know what? I've been thinner, younger and better looking before and absolutely miserable... I feel sexier now."

The 45-year-old has been open about her difficult upbringing in the past, which in-part led to emotional eating.

"My parents had a very ugly divorce, I had an eating disorder from age eight, I was molested by someone close to the family when I was very young," she said.

"I've had a lot of troubles. A lot of these things don't come out until we're adults, usually in your late thirties."

She credits her Jewish faith for her ability to heal and find happiness again.

"Yes, I always put God first. I'm having a constant conversation with God, I don't care how crazy people think I am," she said.

"I no longer suffer from depression, I'm now off anti-depressants. I went through a lot a few years ago, it got fixed so I don't talk about it anymore.

"Life really is about just cooperating with people as much as you can and being a partner with God."