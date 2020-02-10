Menu
Capras U20's Cooper Marshall.
Rugby League

U20 Capras put on a show against the South Sea Islands

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
9th Feb 2020 12:28 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Adding to a successful trial weekend for the Central Queensland Capras across the board, the under 20s side did not disappoint as they took on South Sea Islands.

It only took five minutes for the home side to put runs on the scoreboard as Will Kluck found the line, converted by Riley Shadlow.

SSI pushed back hard and the young capras worked hard to hold the line.

Schae Mawer finally broke free, trying in the middle making for an easy kick for Dylan Duak.

The teams went in the first quarter break tied on 6-6.

Capras U20's Will Kluck.
Capras opened the second quarter with a 30-metre runaway try to Tiko Hooper but the score was not converted.

SSI answered as Jasper Youse found the line levelling the score at 10-10.

Capras’ James Busby found the time to squeeze one more try in before the half time break, leaving the home team with only four points’ worth of breathing space.

Harlem Russell found the line with a full field push four minutes in to the second half pushing the buffer out to 20-10.

Capras bagged two more complete scores in the fourth quarter to take the game 32-10.

Coach Lionel Harbin said the conditions worked well for the Capras side but commended the South Sea Islanders on a tough game of footy.

Capras U20's Darcy Hancock
“That side played good tough forty and did really well,” he said.

The under 20s will take on Emu Park next week as a curtain-raiser for the Seniors match against the Brisbane Broncos.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

