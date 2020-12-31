Menu
An Uber passenger has broken down while speaking about how his driver allegedly stabbed him in front of his girlfriend on Christmas day.
Crime

Uber driver ‘stabbed passenger’: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
31st Dec 2020 9:44 AM

An Uber passenger has broken down while speaking about how his driver allegedly attacked him outside his Melbourne home on Christmas Day.

Point Cook man Shaun Sauvarin said he and his girlfriend were heading home from a party in the early hours of Christmas morning when the driver accused him of spilling a drink inside the vehicle, SBS reports.

Mr Sauvarin claimed that after he denied the allegation, things escalated once everyone got out of the Uber.

Police will allege Mr Sauvarin's driver then reached into the vehicle and grabbed a large knife, making two "slashing motions".

Shaun Sauvarin received extensive arm injuries after his Uber driver allegedly attacked him on Christmas Day.
Shaun Sauvarin received extensive arm injuries after his Uber driver allegedly attacked him on Christmas Day.

Mr Sauvarin sustained a serious wound to his arm which required stitches.

"I can't stop thinking about it," he said.

"I was supposed to get home safe."

The driver, a 26-year-old Hoppers Crossing man, was arrested and charged with intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury and assault with weapon.

He was bailed to appear in Werribee Magistrates Court on September 6, 2021.

In a statement obtained by NCA NewsWire, an Uber spokesperson said the company "strongly condemned any criminal or violent activity."

"This is an awful incident," the spokesperson said.

"When we became aware of this report, we removed the driver-partner's access to the app and worked actively with police to support their investigation.

"We are continually looking for ways to improve safety before, during and after every ride."

Uber drivers must undergo a driving and criminal history check before they can begin using the app, and riders and drivers are prohibited from carrying weapons.

