Uber driver who struck sisters didn’t brake

AN UBER driver who ploughed into two schoolgirls as they crossed a notorious Brisbane pedestrian crossing didn't brake until the moment the car struck the children, a court has heard.

Pareshkumar Premshankar Dixit, 32, was driving along Riding Road at Hawthorn in August last year when he struck two sisters aged 10 and 12 as they crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing.

Pareshkumar Premshankar Dixit leaving Brisbane Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving. Pics Tara Croser.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Duncan Erskine today told the Brisbane Magistrates Court one of the girls suffered a fractured skull in the collision and spent five days in hospital.

"The defendant has caused physical, mental and emotional harm to the children and their mother," Sgt Erskine said.

"The CCTV reflects the defendant's brake lights illuminate only the moment he hits the children."

Dixit pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention and the prosecutor called for him to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

"I would submit it is a serious example of driving without due care and attention because two victim children were struck, it was at a pedestrian crossing, is was a very busy pedestrian crossing your honour," he said.

"The traffic clearly displayed built up traffic in both directions you saw dashcam footage from another member of the public who was driving quite slowly and he adequately stopped at the pedestrian crossing in time a clear indication of what other drivers should have been doing at that particular point in the road.

"This defendant was unfortunately not driving in that manner unfortunately resulting in the injuries to the children."

Defence lawyer Samuel Hwang said his client was a production worker at a power plant who also worked as an Uber driver.

He said Dixit would suffer financially if his licence was disqualified and he was the only breadwinner for his wife and young daughter.

Dixit is living in Australia as a dependent on his wife's student Visa and they hope to one day apply for permanent residency.

Magistrate Noel Nunan said CCTV footage from the incident showed the children "jog" on to the pedestrian crossing and while the driver coming from the other direction stopped for them, Dixit did not.

The magistrate said the speed limit at the "notorious" crossing on Riding Road near Pashen Street had since been dropped from a 60kmh zone to a 50kmh zone.

He took into account the incident stemmed from a "momentary lapse of attention" by Dixit who was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for two months. No conviction was recorded.

