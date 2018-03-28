Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver, known only as Fred, has been working for the company for less than a year. Picture: Twitter
The driver, known only as Fred, has been working for the company for less than a year. Picture: Twitter
Offbeat

Uber driver blames GPS for epic fail

by Nicole Darrah
28th Mar 2018 10:05 AM

AN Uber driver in California ended up taking the stairs on Sunday after claiming the navigation system in the ride-sharing app told him to.

The driver, only identified as Fred by Business Insider, was reportedly driving two passengers through San Francisco, on his way to pick up a third, when he made the wrong turn just before 1.30pm.

Fred, who's reportedly been driving with the company for less than a year, told the news outlet that Uber's navigation instructed him to go down the stairs outside a pedestrian sidewalk near a Safeway supermarket.

A tow truck driver attempted to remove the white Toyota Camry from the stairs around 3pm, but the cable connecting the car to the tow truck snapped, leaving the car to slide forward into a city trash can, pushing it off its bolts, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

Reports indicated no one was injured in the incident, and it wasn't immediately clear whether the driver would be charged.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

editors picks gps offbeat news uber
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

  • 28th Mar 2018 2:25 PM
Mine launches CQ bus crash investigation as 3 staff injured

Mine launches CQ bus crash investigation as 3 staff injured

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Ideal weather as forecasters look to CQ skies this Easter

Ideal weather as forecasters look to CQ skies this Easter

Weather Outdoor activities a must as sunny start expected this long weekend.

  • 28th Mar 2018 2:35 PM

Local Partners