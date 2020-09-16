UFC star’s defiant response to allegations

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has said "I'll never kill myself" in a worrying social media post hitting back at trolls after he was accused of flashing his privates in a bar.

The UFC star, 32, was arrested last Friday on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure then released without charge the next day, The Sun reports.

McGregor on Tuesday (AEST) said he was "crushed" and "can't go on like this" in since-deleted posts on social media.

On Wednesday he posted another troubling message online as he hit out at what he calls a "set up".

He raged: "I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it.

"Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over and over the truth will always set me free!"

The Irish cage fighter said he has faced a string of false claims and suggested accusers are only after his millions.

He said: "Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings!

"I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth!

"The truth is power! I am free!

"Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f***ing ever!

"I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight!

"I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else's life! No f***ing way!"

McGregor was grilled by investigators in Corsica after a young married woman filed a complaint last Thursday.

She claimed he exposed his manhood to her as she went to the toilets in a bar in up-market port Calvi.

His lawyers say he "vigorously denies" the allegations.

Yesterday he broke his silence on the case in reply to a Twitter user who told him he was described as "English" in a BBC story.

The user said: "They can have him. The BBC is correct, Conor McGregor is English."

McGregor, who is Irish, said: "[You work in] suicide prevention yet ridiculing me in this manner online, at this horrendous time in my life.

"I am trying to stay strong for my kids and the people that rely on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite."

He also said: "I can't go on like this man. I am crushed here."

He later deleted the posts.

Conor McGregor has deleted these messages.

McGregor was free without charge but the case is still active and he could be summoned before a magistrate this week.

Investigators say the alleged incident happened in a spot covered by fixed cameras.

They also said holiday-makers may have captured the moment on their phones.

TV broadcaster France 3 Corse said it had spoken to a friend of the alleged victim.

The report reads: "According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets."

The source said what happened "deeply shocked the woman, who was on holiday in Calvi with her husband".

As the alleged victim of a sex crime, she will be entitled to anonymity while pursuing her complaint, said the source.

Conor McGregor has deleted this message from his page.

"Key physical tests were carried out on the suspect, but the results will not be known until after the weekend," an investigating source said on Sunday.

"These tests are of a routine nature following incidents like this, but they take time, to make sure there is no doubt about them."

Tests for alcohol and drugs are common when suspects are arrested by police in France, especially following accusations of assault.

High Corsica, the area including Calvi is situated, is also a coronavirus red zone where cases are on the increase.

Formal allegations were made against McGregor to police last Thursday.

This led to police raiding McGregor's £3million yacht, which was named locally as the 'Dave Ocean', the next day.

McGregor made his way to the local Tramariccia Gendarmerie by bike on Friday, surrounded by bodyguards, and was then grilled by an examining magistrate and judicial police.

"The suspect was arrested and placed in custody by the judicial authorities,' said a spokesman for the Bastia prosecutor. "He was released on Saturday."

McGregor's lawyer Emmanuelle Ramon said his client "vigorously denied any wrongdoing".

"He has been released before the legal end of police custody and without any judicial review," said Mr Ramon.

McGregor's manager Audie Attar added: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."

McGregor has been holidaying on his yacht in Corsica with his fiancee, Dee Devlin, and their two children.

Since the alleged bar incident, he has been seen out running around Calvi with his bodyguards.

McGregor had been preparing to take part in a 110-mile, 24-hour charity water bike race from Calvi to Monaco.

Princess Charlene of Monaco would have been alongside him to help promote water safety, but McGregor has now been forced to withdraw.

