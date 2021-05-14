UFO hotspots: where to look in for them in Queensland

The successful launch of Elon Musk's futuristic starship this month has sparked renewed interest in unidentified flying objects across Queensland skies.

SpaceX launched and landed its Starship on May 6 after unsuccessful similar test flights in February and March ended with fiery explosions.

Alien abductions, close encounters with extra terrestrials and UFO sightings are phenomena that have afcted more than one in 30 people across Queensland over the past 50 years.

More than 166,000 people in the state have reported seeing a UFO in the past 60 years and one in 15 have reported a close encounter.

The busiest skyways in the state for unidentified flying objects range from inner city parks to rural settings and near the bay and over coastal waters.

Multiple sightings have been made at Townsville, Cairns, Tully, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba along the range.

UFO Research Queensland president Sheryl Gottschall with sightings at Perth, Mt Lindesay and Toowong.

Strangely, Victoria Point and Wellington Point in Redlands have had more than five reported sightings each over the past 20 years.

West End in Brisbane, Sunnybank and Ipswich have also had visits from unidentified flying objects in the past decade.

Getting up to go to the toilet in the middle of the night was when most unsuspecting Queenslanders spotted UFOs.

Shift workers having a cigarette on the back deck in the early hours of the morning were also big spotters.

But UFO Research Queensland, which has been gathering reports since 1956, said the state's skies are not nearly as attractive to alien craft as they were in the 1990s, where the state averaged 800 reports a year.

President of UFO Queensland Sheryl Gottschall said that number had fallen to an average of about 100 reports a year in 2020.

"We don't know why numbers have fallen," she said. "Research organisations around the world received lots of reports in the 1990s but that has dropped off since 2000.

"Numbers we have gathered over the years show about one in 30 people have seen something in the sky they could not explain.

"That is not to say they are all extra terrestrial - just that they not identifiable.

"One in 15 report a close encounter and both are high figures but are true figures."

On-board cameras of the US Navy’s F/A – 18 Hornet fighter show this UFO

Reports increased after the 2015 sighting of objects in the sky captured by the on-board cameras of the US Navy's F/A - 18 Hornet fighter jet from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier off the Florida coast.

The footage also sparked requests for the Pentagon and US government to release all of its footage of UFOs.

Trends in Queensland showed people saw orange glowing objects, resembling Chinese lanterns, with others seeing silver objects that hover and then make swift 90 degree turns.

Many reported no sound or sonic boom when the objects disappeared.

There were also lots of reports during and after air shows.

"Some of the reports are very rich in detail and include circular discs with lights flashing around the outside, along the classic lines of a sci-fi movie," she said.

"We have also had reports of people seeing beings inside the craft through what look like windows.

"But we have had reports of all shapes and sizes - including one that looked like a mulberry."

A UFO on film at Surfers Paradise is one of the reports catalogued with UFO Research Queensland.

Ms Gottschall said some of the reports have been justified and explained as planets such as Venus or Mars, while others confused them with satellites - and recently Elon Musk's rocket.

The latest reported sighting was at Highgate Hill on April 12 at 12.35pm when a woman walking home saw two silver objects glinting in the sky.

"Another woman also stopped and they both observed the objects, which were moving slowly in unison," Ms Gottschall said.

"They tried to film it but there were clouds and they ended up with a dot in the sky."

Members of the organisation get updated details of the latest sightings in a monthly magazine, UFO Encounters.

Ms Gottschall said all sightings were included in the UFO Research Queensland online catalogue - many with photos but all with first-person accounts.

Here are our Queensland UFO hot spots as documented by UFO Research Queensland.

Brighton Rd, Highgate Hill, Brisbane, Queensland. April 12, 2021. 12.35pm

A woman was walking home when she noticed two objects in the sky. They were both silver and glinting in the sunlight. She stopped to observe them moving in unison slowly and very high up in the sky. Another woman stopped and they watched as a plane flew nearby and they could see the objects were higher than the plane. The witness tried to film the objects with her phone.

Kalbar, Scenic Rim, March 2015: 12.17pm caught on Weathercam.

Townsville, April 19, 2009, 3.40am

This object appeared to be a V-shape and was just gliding very slowly, lower than plane height, and it had rows of very dim grey blue-coloured lights around the V shape. The time was 3.40am. "I watched for about 50 seconds before it disappeared behind some trees. It had no noise associated with it."

Cairns: August 24, 2009, 7pm

Ten people saw six starlike lights in the sky that were bigger and brighter than Venus in a pattern like a hexagon. They changed formation to two lines of three sometimes they moved with extreme speed and then other times slowly but faster than any aircraft we have ever seen. No noise.

Mt Lindesay: August 21, 2010. A disclike Flying object

WEST END: October 22, 1967: A UFO was seen while a couple were outside practising using their new camera. It was a metallic object which was lit up by a subtle light and was turning at five to 10 second revolutions

Ipswich: April 1, 2009 9.30pm: Orange discs were seen in the sky. The witness observed what she thought was a plane with no lights, moving at high speed.

Ipswich: The object was cylindrical or cigar shaped and was silent. It was moving faster than a plane and was lost to view behind trees and the street light.

Victoria Point: December 19, 2000, 9.05pm

The witness was driving from Thornlands and was followed by a light about four to five times the size of a star, flying sideways. The witness pulled up at Victoria Point and the object was still there. It was bright yellow and was observed for 10 to 15 minutes. It seemed to be large and high up. The object got closer but still remained high up. No sound was heard, there was some cloud in the sky but mostly clear.

Sunshine Coast: 19 June 2009, 10.05am

Two objects were seen. The first was flashing brightly, very small and seemed only several kilometres high, moved in bursts as it flashed. It lasted five seconds and faded. The second was closer, brighter and lasted for longer so I ran to get the camera. Its position was consistent with the path it was on along the power lines when I first saw it. There is a lot of air traffic around this area and a lot of bird life, but what I saw was very different. Streaking objects were seen north of Gin Gin at 6am the same day.

Jindalee: September 2019 12.35pm

Sunnybank: April 7, 2003, 6.30pm

A man observed three red lights in succession at an initial angle of about 60 degrees, the size and brightness of a dim star. The first descended slowly on a diagonal path to the right to about 55 degrees elevation over about 10 seconds and faded out. About a minute later another red light did the same thing in the same place in the sky. A third light descended. About 10 minutes later an F-111 aircraft arrived and flew around the area for about half an hour.

Toowoomba: June 12, 1999, 8.25pm to 8.35pm

Witnesses reported orange lights in a diamond formation that kept changing places. A number of people saw two stationary orange lights. Bottom one moved to the top and then disappeared. All were seen over the southwest of Toowoomba near the airport. The Toowoomba Chronicle reported a woman seeing unusual objects in the sky. This prompted further reports from approximately 14 other witnesses.

Wellington Point: April 26, 2010, 6pm-6.45pm

A couple out walking at Birkdale saw a huge white glowing light which did not move for 30 minutes as they walked on Birkdale Rd. They later got binoculars and drove to Thorneside where it was lower over the bay and close to Wynnum. "It twirled and colours changed, from red, blue, white. Without the binoculars, it seemed orange light, hovering over the water."

Samford April 12, 2008: 10.27am

Surfers Paradise: March 19, 2021. 6:56pm

A man looked out from his balcony and noticed something strange. He saw five illuminated lights moving in the sky in the distance in a strange formation. The objects were glowing bright amber and some moved horizontally and also "blinked out". The objects were not near the buildings that were approximately 700m from him. The witness estimated the lights to be 15-20kms away and said he did not think they were drones because it was raining.

Sunshine Coast: June 19, 2009, 10.05am

Two objects were seen. The first was flashing brightly, very small and seemed only several kilometres high and moved in bursts as it flashed. It lasted five seconds and faded. "The second was closer, brighter and lasted for longer so I ran to get the camera. (When I got back), its position was consistent with the path it was on along the power lines when I first saw it. There is a lot of air traffic around this area and a lot of bird life, but what I saw was very different." Streaking objects were seen north of Gin Gin at 6am the same day.

Cairns: August 24, 2009, 7pm

"What I witnessed as well as about 10 others in the neighbourhood, were six starlike lights in the sky that were bigger and brighter than Venus. They appeared in a pattern like that of a hexagon, and my father thought it might be the Southern Cross. At the very moment he said this they moved and changed formation to then appear as two lines of three objects each. Over a period of approximately 25 to 30 minutes, we watched each of these objects continue to change formation, moving sometimes with extreme speed and then other times slower, but at the same time faster than any aircraft we have ever seen. No noise was emitted from these objects. Most of the time they moved in pairs but as a team of six."

Perth airshow 1997

Stanthorpe, September 18 2006, 6.25pm

Again, last night three of us watched a bright yellowish light (no colours) pass to the northeast of Stanthorpe over the Amosfield area. We ascertained it was moving slowly but in a wobbly fashion, doing the occasional elliptical loop. While we watched we saw a plane approach to its west, and as the plane got almost parallel with the object the light simply went out. We did not see it after that point. There is definitely some strange activity here at the moment. Five years back, my family regularly watched lights around the town perimeter.

Strathpine: April 25, 1999, 9pm

A couple saw an amber light flying from east to northwest. It was as bright as the moon and about eight times the size of Venus. At first they thought it was a plane on fire. Then they saw another object travelling 4km behind the first along the same path. The neighbours came out and saw it too. The objects were travelling at a constant speed and altitude and appeared to be one-and-a-half km away. They were travelling 30 degrees above the horizon and lower than a commercial plane.

Sunnybank Hills, July 23 2008, 12.30pm

I would like to report not a sighting but a sound I heard moving through the air on at approximately 12.30pm. I was inside the house and heard over the house what I can only describe as a very large aircraft swooping very low over the roof but with no engine noise at all. Accompanying the very clear and almost loud deep, kind of buffeting/swooshing sound, was a loud constant whistle coming from it too. I am familiar with the sound an aircraft makes when it is gliding without its engines running or idling. There was absolutely NO idling propeller, motor or jet engine associated with this.

Sunnybank Hills: February 10, 2006, 10pm

"I noticed in the sky to the south what I took to be the lights of a plane travelling west.

Something didn't seem right though and my conversation dwindled as I tried to make out what it was. The lights were travelling at what could have been normal aircraft speed and a normal altitude but the lights seemed a bit large. As I watched, the twin lights made an exact 90 degree turn and travelled north towards me. I thought perhaps it wasn't an aircraft but a reflection from something. But as they approached they were seen as balls of brilliant white light with a tinge of blue. All of a sudden, as they neared, they separated into a V-formation and absolutely shot over my head. No way of telling how high they were, although they seemed larger as they went overhead with incredible speed. There was absolutely NO noise. My visitor was sitting side on to what I was viewing and said she did see light out of the corner of her eye but nothing more."

Sunnybank: August 12, 2003, 7.15pm

A man reported seeing three lights playing tag with each other in the north/northwest sky. After 10 to 15 minutes another light joined them and they moved quickly across the sky, changing direction. He advised they were moving much faster than an aircraft and were a grey-silver colour. The lights were approximately 50 degrees elevation above the horizon and appeared to be the length of his thumb and twice as thick at arm's length. By 8pm they were gone. He first thought they were from the Brisbane Ekka but once he checked his directions he realised they were not in that vicinity. There appeared to be no pattern to the lights' movements. Wavell Heights is about 10km to the north of Brisbane and Sunnybank about 15km to the south.

TULLY: January 19, 1966: Discovered on a farmer’s property at Euramo after the witness saw a large saucer-shaped object rise from a lagoon.

Stretton, August 26 2004, night

A woman reported seeing three triangular formations stationery in the sky in the distance which she thought were not stars. She could also see three bright stars moving in proximity in the shape of a triangle. They were moving from the southern horizon. On the same night her father observed seven lights moving randomly in the sky.

Sunshine Coast, February 11, 2001, 8.44pm

Two witnesses observed a white light with a tail moving rapidly across the sky somewhat slower than a shooting star. It was seen for approximately 3 seconds.

Sunshine Coast, January 16, 2011, 8.40pm

"In the western sky, I saw a large orange fireball travelling in a northerly direction. It rose higher and eventually disappeared and faded away. This was too slow for a meteor and travelled in a planned trajectory. There was no sound or navigation lights so that rules out aircraft."

Sunshine Coast, May 29, 2001, 7.30pm

A woman was driving slowly on the highway towards Bli Bli. There were no other cars on the road and it was very dark. What she thought were lights from another vehicle appeared behind her, so she drove slowly waiting for this vehicle to overtake her. She then realised that the lights from the vehicle behind were half way in height up the back of her car. Traffic began to come from the other direction and the lights behind her pulled back and went into an arc shape before disappearing. She stated she had seen unusual things when she was little and was plagued with strange dreams all her life. Some of her experiences included being taken to strange ships where she saw many other people having a great time.

Sunshine Coast, June 29, 2002, 2am

Two motorcyclists were travelling on the freeway from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane when they saw something like a shooting star coming into the atmosphere. It was light blue and shaped like a triangle and travelled from one horizon to the other in 4 to 5 seconds leaving a bit of a trail behind it. It was 20 to 30 times the size of a star and travelled higher than cloud height. They reported they had seen a shooting star before but this was not the same. They immediately pulled off to the side of the road but couldn't hear anything as they did not turn their bikes off.

Surfers Paradise, May 30, 2000, 8.55pm

A man observed a white light approximately 30 to 40 feet above the beach a few hundred feet away from him. It was a white light that faded to an orange colour, with a beamlike search light on the water. He shone his car's high beam on to it and it took off.

Tallebudgera (Gold Coast Hinterland), August 29 2009, 7.15pm

"We often have planes flying around as Coolangatta airport is not very far away, though we don't usually see planes coming over from the south. I immediately thought it was a plane or helicopter, but then noticed it had none of the blinking lights they have. I opened the window to see if I could hear it, but could hear nothing. I noticed that the closer it got to me, the smaller and fainter it seemed to get, then realised it wasn't getting closer, it was going straight up. I watched it for probably 30 seconds until it changed from a bright white light to a red glow, then completely disappeared."

Thornlands: August 2009 28, 6.50pm

A man and his family observed a light brighter than the stars coming from the southwest. It looked like a white ball moving at less than aeroplane height. There was no sound and the object changed to an orange colour as it faded out while moving away. The sighting lasted about 3 to 4 minutes, the sky was clear and the object moved in a straight line at a steady speed.

Townsville: May 19, 2002, 12.50am

A woman reported seeing a grey, boomerang-shaped object moving silently and not as fast as a plane. There were no lights on it and it made no noise. It was travelling at the speed of an ultralight and in a straight line. She thought it might have been a hang-glider but it was going too fast. She said she could see the structure of the object and even the welding.

Townsville, April 19 2009, 3.40am

I was outside on my back deck when I noticed a very huge object that blended in with the colour of the sky (dark grey). This object appeared to be a V-shape and was just gliding very slowly, lower than plane height, and it had rows of very dim grey blue-coloured lights around the V shape. The time was 3.40am. I watched for about 50 seconds before it disappeared behind some trees. It had no noise associated with it. I waited for about five more minutes but did not see it again, however I did see a small light aircraft coming in low to the airport and could hear that easily.

Townsville, June, 2011

A woman noticed three green lights reflecting off the sun visor of the car. She looked out and up through the windscreen and saw a huge circle about 30 metres in diameter emitting beams of light down towards the ground. She then turned to look out through the rear window and saw the whole object, which consisted of eight lights spinning anticlockwise in a whirlwind fashion. The object was about 30 metres above and as they drove over a ridge the object disappeared, only to return overhead when they passed the ridge.

Toowong, Sunday February 20 2011, 12.40pm

We had an object travelling in the sky at high speed in the direction from Toowong to Mount Coot-Tha. We did not see any object but suddenly in the middle of the day, a craft travelling at high speed above our house blocked off the sunlight in the back yard, and the front of the house as if we were experiencing a full-on blackout, but in the middle of a very sunny day without any lights on. We managed to get a glimpse of a fast travelling object rather close above the house. This object made no engine noise, and was travelling rather fast, no noise of plane, no noise of helicopter.

Upper Kedron, April 5, 2015, 9pm

"I saw a lit object travelling out of the western sky in an easterly direction - towards me and as it came closer, slightly towards the south. I was in front of my home putting out rubbish. The object caught my attention as it was bright with an odd wobble and travelling toward me. It had two bright spheres orbiting each other in close formation - the object appeared to be one craft. The spheres' continual movement gave the object the wobble I had first noticed.

Victoria Point, Tuesday August 22 2000, 6.10pm

A man and his mother were in a vehicle on Cleveland - Redland Bay Rd when they observed a stationary light in the sky which dropped suddenly and later rose straight up to a new stationary position. They observed it for about 10 minutes. At 7.30pm they saw an F1-11 fly around the area and then fly away.

The UFO Sightings were reported to UFO Research Queensland and more data is available at their website at http://uforq.asn.au

