Ugandan orphans bring angelic voices to Cap Coast

SPIRITED SHOW: The Watoto Signs of Wonder children from Uganda will perform at St Ursula's.

SPIRITED SHOW: The Watoto Signs of Wonder children from Uganda will perform at St Ursula's.

A GROUP of orphans from Uganda will sing their hearts out at a free concert at St Ursula's on Sunday June 10 and everyone is invited.

Signs & Wonders Concert spokesperson Robyn Booth said this beautiful group of orphan children from Uganda were an international singing group travelling the world and offering free concerts wherever they go hoping to then raise funds for their orphanage group.

"360 Church of Yeppoon have organised to facilitate this group and holding the concert at St Ursula's Hall on Sunday, June 10, at 4pm,” Ms Booth said.

"The children are based in Uganda and they are all orphan children left from the ravages of Kony in their country.

"The organisation found that setting up a big orphanage did not work for African people because they are village orientated so they found a lot of women who had also lost their husbands and set up houses in a village setting with one mother and eight children per house.

"They now care for over 3000 children in three different villages, a huge impact on a torn country.

"We would like to encourage everyone to come along and share in the wonder at the free concert.”

Founded by Gary and Marilyn Skinner, Watoto was birthed through Watoto Church; a thriving, community-focused church the couple planted in Kampala, Uganda, in 1984.

Back in 1988, in a town called Rakai, Gary was confronted by a stark reality that he could not ignore.

Eight years earlier, he and his young family had moved to Uganda; a country that was known for its violence and poverty.

They planted a church in Kampala, which they believed God would use to restore hope to the city and nation.

Uganda's people had endured so much. Corrupt and oppressive rulers had waged ruthless wars against the people and, when they were done with their slaughter, nearly a million were dead.

Gary was taken to visit a 79-year-old widow who had mothered seven children. As they walked through the banana groves behind her small hut, she pointed out the graves of her husband and six of her children.

AIDS had killed them all. Her one surviving child, a daughter, was dying of the same disease.

In 1994, Watoto Child Care Ministries was birthed out of Watoto Church as a result of this encounter. It started with one simple house in Kansanga; a suburb that is eight kilometres south of Kampala. Here, eight orphans and a widow were given the chance to become a new family.