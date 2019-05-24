UGLY bartender does beautiful work

PRETTY UGLY: Brent Prendergast Glenmore Tavern Venue Manager, Tori Wake, Daryl Brown from the Leukaemia Foundation, and Tony Fitzgerald from the ALH group at the cheque presentation

PRETTY UGLY: Brent Prendergast Glenmore Tavern Venue Manager, Tori Wake, Daryl Brown from the Leukaemia Foundation, and Tony Fitzgerald from the ALH group at the cheque presentation Jann Houley

TORI Wake, who has worked at the Glenmore Tavern since 2016, was shocked and proud to be named the UGLY Barmaid for 2018.

The Leukaemia Foundation's U.G.L.Y. campaign - "understanding, generous, likeable you” - is the biggest fundraiser in the Australian hospitality industry raising money for blood cancer treatment.

The Glenmore Tavern's ongoing support for families of leukaemia patients seems particularly relevant since a staff member's son was diagnosed with the disease just last month.

"It's really driven it home, knowing they're living away from home,” Tori said.

"I haven't been here long but already the community has given me so much support, from donations to walking around selling tickets.”

The ALH group, which includes Glenmore Tavern and around 120 other pubs from Atherton to Palm Beach, presented a cheque for almost $170,000 to the Leukaemia Foundation on Thursday.

Tori and her team raised more than $11,000 of that through sausage sizzles, money board, car washes and meat trays.

Funds raised from the annual campaign go towards providing accommodation services for regional Australians going through blood cancer treatment so they can be close to treatment in cities.

The competition encourages bartenders to create quirky, fabulous fundraising ideas and events that bring their local community together at their local venue to enjoy good food, social fun, family time and responsible drinking, all while supporting people living with blood cancer.