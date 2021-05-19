Ugly moment cops allegedly spat on

The driver crashed in Saltwater Promenade in Point Cook on Tuesday morning. Picture: Facebook/Wyndham TV

Ugly footage has emerged of the moment a driver allegedly punched and spat at police officers in Melbourne.

Paramedics were treating the 20-year-old man after he crashed into the front yard of a building in Point Cook early on Tuesday morning when police said he became aggressive.

In the video, captured by Wyndham TV and uploaded to Facebook, the driver allegedly lashes out at a police officer while they try to calm him down at the front of the ambulance.

The man, dressed in a white blanket commonly given by paramedics to their patients, then becomes involved in a wrestle with one of the officers in the gutter.

It takes three officers about 30 seconds to pin him to the ground and restrain him.

Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson alleged the driver punched a constable and spat in a sergeant’s eye during the arrest.

The incident began when police in Geelong attempted to intercept a red Holden sedan that was allegedly spotted doing burnouts in front of Corio police station about 3.45am on Tuesday.

Police said the driver sped off before crashing into several trees in Saltwater Promenade in Point Cook about 5.20am.

He was arrested after the alleged assault of the officers and taken away for questioning.

Charges have yet to be laid.

